Hisham: Let's trade a little of our freedom for greater good

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Affairs Ministry will rely on its close-cooperation with other countries in its fight against Covid-19.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein in a letter said the collaboration would ensure that Malaysia would be one step ahead in its efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus and subsequently be emulated by other countries worldwide.

“For example, we at Wisma Putra have engaged China to obtain assistance for medical equipment supplies such as face masks, hand sanitisers and protective equipment for our frontliners.

“We’re also working with our neighbours such as Indonesia to help share information and help with contact tracing for our nationals attending mass events; and Singapore to ensure essential services that rely on the border of Singapore and Johor remain secure and safe.

“We are also continuously engaging our brothers in the Middle East to receive any further support and equipment required to boost Malaysia’s efforts in containing Covid-19,” he said.

Hishamuddin also reminded Malaysians to be disciplined and united in adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is aimed at enforcing social distancing.

“It’s simple – we should not leave our house except for essentials such as food and/or medicine. I understand we as Malaysians are used to heading out, gathering with friends and family. Socialising is a key part of our culture.

“But this pandemic is forcing us to make sudden and drastic changes to our lifestyles, and this will be our new normal for the next few weeks. Trade a little of our freedom for the greater good of all Malaysians.”

For those who have safely arrived in the country, he urged them to be responsible and adhere to the MCO and advised them to seek medical attention if they start showing symptoms.

“It is our right as Malaysians to come home, but to those who have just returned, please adhere to the order. Please quarantine yourselves for 14 days as instructed by the authorities,” he said.

The Sembrong MP also reminded all to stay at home and stand united with the government to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve by adhering to the MCO in order to break the chain of infection.

“A slower infection rate means a less stressed healthcare system, fewer hospital visits, and fewer sick people being turned away from crucial medical assistance. It also means we as Malaysians can reduce our risk of catching Covid-19.

Hishamuddin also praised the “heroic” frontliners for their bravery in confronting Covid-19 head on.

“The doctors and nurses in emergency rooms, hospitals and clinics caring for our patients, officers on duty at airports and border entry points, the police and military for ensuring Malaysians adhere to the MCO – I salute you,” he wrote.

He said the health crisis would go down in history as a true testament of the Malaysian spirit.

“Remember, our forefathers fought for Malaysia to be our nation, to be free. Now it’s our turn to make sure our nation stays safe. Let’s ensure our children and grandchildren get a brighter future, free of Covid-19.”