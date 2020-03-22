Annabelle sends cupcakes to 'abang polis' on her birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: For a child, a birthday is when they look forward to parties and cakes and presents. But in this time of crisis, a 7-year-old opted instead to think of our frontliners, working tirelessly to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) police station chief DSP Mohd Mohsin Md Rodi today shared some of the contributions received for policemen from members of the public.

In several photos posted on the official Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) Facebook page, one was a picture of a note sent by Annabelle.

"Dear policemen, Today is my birthday. I am 7 years old. I would like to share my cupcakes with you and I would like to thank you for your service and keeping us safe," read the note.

Another note, signed by "fellow Malaysians", read: Dear abang and akak polis, Here are some sanitisers from fellow Malaysians who care and appreciate the work you do to keep us safe.

According to the post, the folks in TTDI have donated various items to the frontliners at the police station, among them face masks, gloves and sanitising liquids.

"These contributions will be used throughout the Movement Control Order of Ops Covid-19 from March 18 to 31," read the post.

They also expressed their gratitude to all those who donated these items and shared their appreciation for thinking of them who have to carry on working in the field no matter what.