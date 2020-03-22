Geographical distribution of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 153 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally of infections in the country to 1,183, with eight deaths.

The cases are distributed across over 90 districts in all 14 of the country’s states and Federal Territories, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed in an illustrated post on his Facebook page, today.

The graphics show that the top 15 worst-affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia are:

1) Petaling Jaya, 96 cases

2) Lembah Pantai, 90

3) Hulu Langat, 75

4) Johor Baru, 52

5) Seremban 42

6) Titiwangsa, 41

7) Gombak, 38

8) Pulau Pinang, 34

9) Kota Baru, 29

10) Kluang, 26

11) Kepong, 24

12) Klang, 23

13) Batu Pahat, 23

14) Kuala Muda, 23

15) Kinta, 23

In Sabah and Sarawak, three districts recorded more than 20 cases each:

1) Tawau, 37 cases

2) Lahad Datu, 32

3) Kuching, 30