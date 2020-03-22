MCO: Zairil Khir helps implement social distancing at Penang market

GEORGE TOWN: Ensuring social distancing and conducting temperature checks at the Air Itam market here during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is almost impossible – but a local DAP rep has shown how the measures could be adopted elsewhere.

Tanjong Bungah assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari said that he has worked with the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to impose four main restrictions in order to comply with MCO guidelines at the Tanjung Bungah market, here.

The four restrictions are: maintaining a one metre-distance between shoppers; conducting temperature checks before customers enter markets; allowing only one entry and exit point; and limiting the number of visitors at all times.

"We came (here) for inspection yesterday and started to mark out our plan. We officially begin this today.

"So far, the response is good. Both the traders and customers understand the need for this and they comply with it," he said when contacted today.

MPKK officers will monitor shoppers who will be asked to queue to have their temperatures taken, before they are allowed entry.

There were previously six entry and exit points to the Tanjung Bungah market, but now all but one have been closed.

At any given time, only 70 customers are allowed to go in to buy items, but there is no time limit given, he said.

"We will do this daily between 6.30am to 10.30am. After that, there is not much of a crowd.

"This will be carried out until the end of the MCO period," Zairil Khir added.

The 14-day MCO began on Wednesday and will end on March 31 nationwide as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.