Love in time of Covid-19

AS some people hoard toilet rolls and instant noodles from the supermarket, others have had to postpone their weddings, which resulted in, well, “panic weddings”.

That was what I had to endure when I decided to postpone my wedding reception and nikah (marriage solemnisation), which was originally scheduled for tomorrow.

Just a day before the Movement Control Order was issued, my fiancé and I, both of us from Selangor, had sought permission from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) to marry in Kuala Lumpur, where our reception was to be held.

At Jawi, we saw a handful of young couples who were as visibly distraught as us. We spoke to an officer there and told him about our situation.

He said there were at least three other couples in a similar situation, but they had decided to get married at the department ahead of their original schedule on the weekend.

We were surprised and the officer whom we just called “ustaz”, like just “Adele”, chuckled and said in a very Jalaluddin Hassan-like tone: “Well... there is panic buying and today we have ‘panic nikah’... Ohohoho!”

He said while marriage is an obligation, it does not mean we should do it in a hurry.

So we decided to adhere to his advice. We moved on from seeking permission and felt a little lost. However, we believe that postponing the wedding until further notice was the right decision for everyone.

As a joke, we took a selfie with the Jawi building behind us and shared it with our respective families’ WhatsApp group with the hashtag #nikahpanic.

My mother, whom I love dearly, only replied with a thumbs up emoji, although her disappointment was palpable enough to be felt across wireless devices.

Unbeknown to many, despite my busy schedule as a journalist, which saw me baking under the hot sun just to get a few affirmative quotes from decision-makers and writing news pieces to inform our readers, my mind has often been on planning the wedding.

It was supposed to be a “double ceremony” — nikah and reception — on Sunday.

The decision to postpone was made last Saturday after a serious discussion on whether the reception should continue as the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia had risen, especially after the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque.

Before the incident, we bought bottles of hand sanitisers to be placed on each table and entrance, and had thought of giving them as door gifts in addition to our existing ones. I credit the idea to my sister, who is a responsible genius.

The postponement was made after realising that my parents, aged 71 and 65, are the most at risk of contracting Covid-19. To quote Star Trek’s Spock, it was the only logical thing to do.

We sent text messages to our guests on the postponement last week. Families and friends were sympathetic and sent us virtual hugs and thanked us for doing the right thing.

We had planned to continue with the nikah ceremony as scheduled, but with only a small group. But on Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Movement Control Order.

We were confused. But my father maintained his cool and said it was better to wait for an announcement on gatherings. My mother, however, had expressed her desire for us to postpone the nikah as well.

The idea of having less than 10 people at our nikah was not appealing.

Though the venue, caterers and others were okay with holding on to our deposits, we could not organise the nikah without the presence of good friends, with their tailored baju Melayu and baju kurung.

So we will get married at a later date when people can attend, embrace us and be merry. Oh, yeah.

Jawi allows people to get married with the condition that only the bride, groom, jurunikah, two witnesses and four family members from each side are present. The ceremony must be under 30 minutes.

Coincidentally, rapper Johan Ishak, better known as Joe Flizzow, who is engaged to Marini Ramlan, also had to postpone his wedding reception.

I spoke to his mother, Aishah Ali, 66, or Aunty Aishah (yes, I’m friends with Joe’s mum now teehee), who shared her experience of postponing the wedding reception.

“Every Sunday, we will have our meetings for the wedding. Last Sunday, we were supposed to discuss the dulang hantaran and instead discussed the situation (in the country).

“As the chair of the meeting, together with my five siblings, we decided to postpone the wedding reception. But it all depends on Joe as he is the groom.

“Both Marini and Joe were on board with the idea since they, too, were thinking about how to go about with the reception as the situation got worse. It was the logical decision seeing as we are going to have so many VIPs coming.

“Our guests will be just a little over 1,000,” she told me.

Aunty Aishah said the decision whether to continue with the ceremony scheduled for April 4 rests with Joe and Marini.

If they proceed, there may be a livestream of the ceremony so that relatives and friends can still witness it from afar.

The cutest thing was when Aunty Aishah told me that the decision was hard for Joe to make because he had been dating Marini for more than a decade.

She couldn’t see me nodding (duh, it was a phone conversation), but I understand what she meant — it’s seeing your wedding dress hang beautifully and not knowing when you can wear it.

Till then, you stay indoors until things get better, Aunty Aishah said.

“But it had to happen to Joe, always different and a non-conformist. I’m both amused and sad.

“We, especially Marini and her family, have waited for so long for this celebration. But there must be hikmah (a silver lining) to this. We don’t know Allah’s plan and will accept what is best.”