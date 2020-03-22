Malaysians hunkering in Singapore counting days till end of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: “After over 10 years of working in Singapore, this is the first time I’m experiencing a situation like this.

“Being away from my family for days, but I have to maintain my composure and continue working as usual,” said a Malaysian technician employed in the gas and chemical sector in Singapore.

R. Thambirajah, 50, is among thousands of Malaysians who opted to remain in Singapore following the Malaysian government’s nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO), which began on Wednesday and will last for two weeks until March 31.

The MCO was implemented to flatten the infection curve of Covid-19.

“Our employer gives us options to come to work or not to come to work, and I, like many of my colleagues, opted to work because this MCO period may be extended or changed based on the current situation.

“If we don’t work during the MCO period, either two weeks or more, our income may be affected. God knows how much we miss our families, but we have to keep calm and obey the order,” he said.

Thambirajah, who lives in Skudai, Johor, said the Singapore Ministry of Human Resources has been channelling S$50 per day (RM150 per day) in accommodation aid to all affected Malaysian employees through their employers.

“I’m calling upon my fellow Malaysians to obey the MCO. Everybody must take this seriously. We have to make Covid-19 disappear as soon as possible. Please, have pity on us who have to be away from home,” he added.

Another technician in the same sector, Kamarudin Abdullah, 25, said staying put and continuing to work in Singapore seems to be the best option for him as he is still single.

“Some of my colleagues could not opt for this, as they have other commitments and family matters.

“Those who opted to stay and work are provided with hotel accommodation in the Bugis area, and the travel time between the hotel and our factory is about an hour, just about the same duration needed if we were to travel from Johor,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said he still hopes to be able to return to Malaysia soon.

J. Anushri, an assistant nurse at a clinic in Orchard, Singapore, also chose to stay put in the island city-state during the MCO period, as she had only secured her job two weeks ago.

“I have been looking for an opportunity to work in Singapore. To avoid worrying about permit issues or having to look for another job. I chose to stay, but I do hope that the Covid-19 issue will end soon,” she said.

The 22-year-old Perakian said her employer had also asked her to continue working during the MCO due to a shortage of staff at the clinic.

On Friday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysians who commute daily to work in Singapore will be provided accommodation by the Singapore government during the MCO.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia will be placed under a nationwide MCO due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The MCO entails, among others, a comprehensive restriction on all Malaysians travelling abroad, and entry of all foreign tourists and visitors into the country. – BERNAMA