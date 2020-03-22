Famous Teluk Cempedak beach deserted

KUANTAN: The usually bustling Teluk Cempedak beach here is eerily deserted these days with no visitors and empty parking bays.

The popular beach will usually be brimming with visitors, with large crowds during the weekends and school holidays.

However, following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, and the "partial lockdown" of selected districts in Pahang yesterday, the famous beach that was once buzzing with life is now almost completely devoid of people.

A handful of people were spotted at several fast-food outlets near the beach, but they left immediately after packing food.

A restaurant helper said the beach area has never been this quiet. The three fast food outlets in the vicinity were always packed to the brim with patrons.

"The beach will be lively with activities especially during school holidays....there will be superhero and Disney mascots, children playing bubble balloons, people resting on the beach, stage shows and people swimming. Now the entire stretch is empty.

"Business has been slow for the fast food outlets. There were some visitors during the first two days but now people have chosen to stay away," he said, adding the Kuantan Municipal Council(MPK) enforcement team regularly patrolled the area.

Meanwhile, Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) public relations officer Norkamawati Kamal said besides Teluk Cempedak;

Cherating, Balok and Batu Hitam beach are no-go zones during the 14-day MCO which ends March 31.

She said banners had been put up in the area to remind visitors about MCO and MPK’s enforcement team patrolled the area regularly to ensure people adhered to orders.