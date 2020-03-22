Military arrives to help police in Ops Covid-19

KLANG: A group of 33 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel from Battalion 4 of RAMD Tapah, Perak will be assisting the district police in carrying out inspections and roadblocks under Ops Covid-19 throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The battalion, led by Major Mohd Hidayat Mohd Darunai, arrived at the district headquarters this morning and will be working hand in hand with the men in blue until the order is lifted.

NSTP pic

The MCO is expected to end on Mar 31.

Klang Selatan District Police Chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli carried out a briefing session for all of them at the police headquarters, here, today. - NSTP pic

Klang Selatan District Police Chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli carried out a briefing session for all of them at the police headquarters, here, today.