Tabligh organising committee forms team comprising professionals to fight Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Seri Petaling Mosque today announced the formation of a team comprising seven of its senior committee members to assist the authorities to curb Covid-19.

The Jemaah Dakwah and Tabligh Malaysia Syura representative Abdullah Abdullah said the senior committee members who were included in the team were professionals in medical and business sectors.

“The team is made up of doctors, academicians and businessmen. They have vast experience in dakwah and tabligh,” said Abdullah in a statement today.

The members of the team included University of Malaya Medical Centre cardiologist Datuk Dr Wan Azman Wan Ahmad and Tawakkal Hospital specialist Dr Syed Redha Syed Nasir.

Other members of the team were businessman Mohd Khairi Mohd Akhbar and former lecturers of public higher education institutions.