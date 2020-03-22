Another 25 Covid-19 patients recover, 123 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: 25 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus infection and discharged from hospitals today.

Speaking at the Health Ministry's daily press conference on Covid-19 updates, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says this brings the number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 139.

Meanwhile, as at noon today, Malaysia recorded another 123 positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 1,306.

74 of these new cases were linked to the Seri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering cluster.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham announced two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll nationwide to 10.

The ninth fatality was a 48-year-old doctor, who had travelled to Turkey before seeking medical attention at a hospital after returning home.

The 10th case was a 74-year-old Malaysian man, case no 259, who was warded in Penang Hospital on March 13.

He said the patient, who was from the tabligh gathering cluster, showed Covid-19 symptoms on March 8, and was confirmed positive on March 14.

"He was put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated. He was pronounced dead at 4.05pm on March 22 (today)," he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zl1I4RZ-kco