Food supply sectors, chain of essential services can operate during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Food supply sectors and its chain of essential services can operate as usual throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO), provided they adhere to sanitation measures and guidelines set by the Health Ministry.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee in a statement today said food production sectors such as agricultural farming, poultry, fisheries and aquaculture will remain undisrupted to ensure Malaysians have adequate meat, vegetables, fruits and fishery product supplies.

"Logistics and transportation services that support the supply chain and food marketing including agricultural and livestock production that are defined as critical are also allowed to operate with minimum staffing".

He said this is to make sure that the supply of essential and critical goods produced by farmers, fishermen and others alike sectors reach consumers on time, accordingly.

"These industries must also play their part to ensure implementation of proper testing and prevention measures are in place at the company, to safeguard employee and customer against Covid-19," he said in a statement today.

He reiterated that the main food items such rice, meat, fish, vegetables and fruits are at a stable and adequate level of supply to last throughout the MCO period, and even beyond that

“The ministry will continue to monitor and cooperate with producers and distributors to ensure there is adequate food supply," Kiandee said.

For further inquiries, he urged the public to contact the Covid-19 Crisis Monitoring Room hotline at 03 - 8870 1307/1663/1664 or email the queries to [email protected].