743 from tabligh gathering tested positive for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 743 cases from the tabligh cluster have tested positive for Covid-19, out of 11,000 people from the group who have been traced so far.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he had engaged with the jemaah (group) leaders to seek cooperation in getting the tabligh participants to get screened.

"This is not to stigmatise the tabligh (participants). We are concerned with the spread of the virus as the gathering (at Sri Petaling Mosque last month) comprised participants from various countries," he said.

He said Malaysia, which was in its fourth phase of mitigation, was a crucial time with a small window to break the infection, following the Movement Control Order being enforced.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 25 patients had fully recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total discharged to 139.

The Health Ministry reported 123 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number to 1,306.

Dr Noor Hisham said 46 of them are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), of whom 22 needed ventilator support.