Viral news about death of ICU specialist untrue

KOTA BARU: The state Health Department has denied a viral report about the death of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specialist at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) due to Covid-19.

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Husin also rubbished a rumour that the hospital’s clinical anaesthesiology department had been crippled due to it being declared a “red flag”.

“Clinical services under the anaesthesiology department continue to operate in accordance with Health Ministry directives and the government’s Movement Control Order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“The anaesthesiology department is giving priority to ICU and emergency surgery,” he said.

HRPZ II was collaborating with Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian to facilitate the management of clinical patients in need.

Dr Zaini said all specialists and medical officers from the anaesthesiology department, who were treating Covid-19 patients at HRPZ II were supplied with new personal protective equipment (PPE) including powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR).

“They have received enough training to use the PPE and PAPR,” he said.