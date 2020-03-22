Serious consequences if vital information withheld

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) pleaded with the rakyat to disclose vital information when going to healthcare facilities.

MMA president Dr. N. Ganabaskaran said this was especially so during the current period because providing information such as travel history and close contacts was extremely important in ensuring that right measures were taken in infectious disease control.

“Recently, a whole hospital was forced to temporarily close and healthcare staff put on quarantine because vital information was withheld by a patient later confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

“Such important information is needed to protect the public, healthcare workers and their loved ones who can be exposed to infection,” he said in a statement today.

He said according to Section 12 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, lying to a government official that leads to the possibility of spreading a disease was a serious offence which carries a 2 year jail sentence if convicted.

He said if a person has recently been in contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19 or anyone linked, they should be tested immediately or call the Ministry of Health’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) hotline at: 03-88810200, 0388810600 or 03-88810700 for proper advice and steps to be taken.