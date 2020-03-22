Jakim sets up task force to handle Covid-19 victims' bodies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has set up an 18-member task force to handle the remains of Covid-19 victims.

Jakim deputy director (Policy) Hakimah Mohd Yusoff in a statement said the task force had been briefed on special guidelines required to handle coronavirus victims’ remains.

“These methods were outlined in a special Muzakarah (discussion) Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) decision on March 15.

“The remains of Covid-19 victims should be handled according to a 2015 Fatwa which was enacted in February of that year, on the management of bodies suspected or confirmed to be infected with the Ebola virus.

“The task force has 18 members, 12 men and 5 women and a coordinator, made up of Jakim officers, main mosques under Jakim management and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi),” she said in a statement which was posted on Jakim’s official Facebook page.

The decision by Jakim has also received approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.