MBJB limits business operating hours

JOHOR BARU: Business premises operating within the jurisdiction of the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) will only be allowed to do so for limited hours from Monday.

Johor Baru Mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud said business operators were required to comply with the directive from Monday to March 31 in accordance with MBJB powers pursuant to Section 72 (1) (f) of the Local Government Act 1976 ( Act 171).

“In line with the implementation of the MCO, business premises are hereby directed to be closed, with the exception of those which are deemed as being essential to the needs of the nation,” he said

He said this includes 24-hour private clinics where their operating hours were allowed from 8am to 10pm.

"Additionally, wholesale market hours are from 4am to 3pm, while the public and private markets can operate from 7am to 3pm and all other businesses such as petrol stations and supermarkets can operate from 7am to 7pm," he said in a statement here today.