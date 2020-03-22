11 who attended Sulawesi tabligh gathering nabbed in Tawau

PUTRAJAYA: 11 Malaysians who attended the tabligh gathering in Sulawesi, Indonesia, were arrested by the marine police in Tawau, Sabah, as they attempted to return to the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the group had been screened for Covid-19 and quarantined.

"We are still waiting for test results.

"On March 15, I met the tabligh leader who informed me that about 85 (Malaysians) attended the gathering.

"So we estimate around 80 to 100 Malaysians attended it," he told a Press conference today.