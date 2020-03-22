460 Health Ministry staff screened for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 460 Health Ministry staff have undergone screening for Covid-19 so far, with 270 testing negative for the infection.

The ministry’s director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it was awaiting results for the remaining 190 samples.

“We are concerned with the health of our staff, including mental health.

“The ministry is also providing mental health service and psychosocial support for families and those who are affected emotionally due to Covid-19 outbreak,” he told a Press conference today.

He said the ministry’s primary health facilities would be operating as usual during the Movement Control Order.

However, Klinik Desa or rural clinics with less than 20 cases daily would only be operating between 8am and 1pm, community clinics open from 9am to 6pm, while clinics at UTCs were closed.