Tun M negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tested negative for the Covid-19 infection.

This was confirmed by his aide in a text message.

Dr Mahathir earlier took it upon himself to self-quarantine after coming into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii who tested positive for the virus and is presently receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Dr Mahathir however said in a video update posted on his Twitter today that he is still practising quarantine as the whole nation is under the Movement Control Order (MCO).