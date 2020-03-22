Senior citizen who died from Covid-19 laid to rest in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: A senior citizen who died from Covid-19 was laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery near Masjid Jamek Permatang Tok Jaya today.

An ambulance carrying the body of the 74-year-old arrived at the cemetery at about 8.35pm escorted by police patrol cars.

State Health Department personnel were seen near the entrance of the cemetery as the ambulance approached.

Police did not allow reporters access for coverage.

It is believed that the burial was carried out after Isyak prayers.

The 74-year-old was the first to succumb to Covid-19 in the state.

He was reportedly from the tabligh cluster and was admitted into hospital on March 13 after becoming ill.

He died at 4.05pm today.

The senior citizen was the tenth in the country to die from the disease.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow offered condolences to the family.

He said the number of cases recorded in Penang has increased to 58.

“I hope the people can take this seriously and obey the rules throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Only with everyone’s cooperation can we can fight this,” he said in a statement today.

As at noon today, Malaysia recorded another 123 positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 1,306.

On the other hand, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus stood at 139.