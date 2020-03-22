82 out of of 158 cases in Sabah are Sri Petaling tabligh participants

KOTA KINABALU: More than half of the 158 cases reported in Sabah today are related to the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh gathering last month.

State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said 71 of the latest statistics were contacts of the 82 tabligh attendees, while the rest were unrelated.

“There are recorded cases in 14 out of 26 districts in the state. All of them have been admitted into wards at five out of six specialised hospitals in Sabah.

“For now, only one of them has been discharged but kept at a quarantine centre after two oropharynx samples were confirmed negative,” she said in a statement, adding the isolation would be until March 31.

Sabah recorded the fourth highest number of positive Covid-19 patients in the country with 22 new cases today. One death was reported in Tawau on March 20.

Tawau has 40 cases, followed with Lahad Datu 33, Kota Kinabalu (22), Tuaran (12), Kinabatangan and Sandakan (11), Beaufort (6), Kunak and Kota Belud (5), Putatan and Sipitang (4), Papar and Ranau (2) and Semporna (1).

Meanwhile, Dr Christina denied viralled messages on social media that a wife of a positive Covid-19 patient had brought her coughing child to a health clinic in Penampang.

“Do not panic and spread unverified messages.”

She also said in line with the directive from the Finance Ministry, health clinic services at the Kota Kinabalu Urban Transformation Centre would be closed temporarily starting today.

Pharmaceutical services will be available at other health clinics in Luyang, Inanam, Menggatal, Penampang and Putatan between 8am until midnight.

Meanwhile, the Telipok Health Clinic operates from 8am until 5pm.