Covid-19 alert for Jasmine Express bus PLQ9689 passengers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has shared a Covid-19 alert from the Kulim district health office, urging for passengers of an express bus to come forward.

All passengers who boarded a Jasmine Express bus, license plate PLQ9689 are to immediately get in touch with the Kulim district health office at 04-4949121.

The bus departed Terminal 1 Seremban at 8.30pm on March 16 (Monday).

The bus travelled to Sungai Petani but made several stops at various stations along the way, namely Shah Alam, Ipoh, Kamunting, Bagan Serai, Parit Buntar, Nibong Tebal, Kulim and Butterworth.