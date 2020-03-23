Authorities implement crowd control measures at Air Itam market

GEORGE TOWN: The crowding situation at the Air Itam market here vastly improved today after control measures were implemented by the authorities.

There were fewer people observed here between 7.45am and 8.30am.

Air Itam assemblyman Joseph Ng Soon Seong said that crowd control measures were put in place following a meeting with the police and also the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

Some of the shoppers seen at the Air Itam market this morning. -NSTP/DANIAL SAAD

"Today, police and MBPP personnel are here to monitor the situation.

"It is totally under control today," he said.

Air Itam market had been marked as one of several hotspots facing overcrowding issues since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Market-goers were subjected to criticism as they were seen ignoring the MCO and putting others at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Policemen and soldiers monitoring the situation at the Air Itam market this morning. -NSTP/DANIAL SAAD

Yesterday, roadside stalls were told to close in order to minimise crowds.

Today, people are allowed to enter only through two main entrances to the wet market and dry market.

The people are now diverted to exit through a back lane.

"There are nine entrances and exit points here. Now, we have put barricades except for the three points. We have also drawn a line as a guide to the one metre rule for social distancing.

A smaller crowd was observe at the Air Itam market this morning. -NSTP/DANIAL SAAD

"The traders here also said that they want the market goers to wear face masks. We agreed to it and advised the locals here to find masks or cover their faces before entering," he added.

Ng also said that the crowd is smaller today as people had already stocked up on goods when they shopped yesterday.

"Social media also played a part to make locals aware of the importance of social distancing," he added.

A policeman puts a police tape at the Air Itam market this morning. -NSTP/DANIAL SAAD

Today is the sixth day of the 14-day MCO, the government's effort to break the chain of infection of Covid-19.