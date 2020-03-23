Deferment of PTPTN loan repayments extended

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to extend further the deferment of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) monthly loan repayments.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the PTPTN monthly loan repayments that was previously deferred for three months in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, has now been deferred for a total six months until Sept 30.

“The deferment in PTPTN monthly loan repayments will take immediate effect today until Sept 30. This will benefit almost 1.5 million PTPTN borrowers,” said Muhyiddin.

The deferment in the PTPTN loan repayments is one of the many initiatives of the government to lessen the burden of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.