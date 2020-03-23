Johor on the hunt for 75 related to Sri Petaling tabligh assembly

JOHOR BARU: Police here have identified 75 individuals related to the Ijtimak Tabligh assembly at the Sri Petaling Mosque who have yet to be screened for Covid-19.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Maidin Pitchay said these individuals were either participants of the assembly or had close contact with the participants.

He said the number included 57 foreigners, namely 29 Bangladeshis, 10 Rohingyas and eight Thais.

"They have a responsibility to the community to get tested. I hope these individuals would come forward as soon as possible so that they can be tested for the virus.

"If they still refuse then we will find them and take them to the hospital for screening as it is for the mutual good of the country," said Ayob Khan.

He said there are 1,450 tabligh members in Johor.

"Of that number, 1,375 have been screened with 1,346 being tested negative and 29 tested positive. One has died while another is in critical condition," said Ayob Khan.

He was speaking to the media after observing a Movement Control Order (MCO) road block in Jalan Tampoi Lama here. Also present was 7th Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Datuk Zawawi Adam.

On the MCO compliance level in Johor, Ayob Khan said over the last 24 hours, it stood at 92 per cent.

"There are still people who are going out but the majority of them have valid reasons like going to the clinic or buying groceries. We will continue our efforts to improve the compliance level," he said.

On the cooperation with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Ayob Khan said to date, 39 officers and 733 personnel had been deployed to assist the police in the operations.

"On our side, we have deployed 106 officers and 1,910 personnel. We will work together to make sure people are complying to the MCO," he said.

Zawawi said for the operation, three MAF personnel would team up with three police personnel at each roadblock while two MAF personnel would join two police personnel on patrol.

"We are always willing to cooperate with the police to make sure the MCO is a success. During the operation, the police will be the leading agency," said Zawawi.