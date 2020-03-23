Sarawak governor's wife donates RM60,000 in Covid-19 fight

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Hospital has received a RM60,000 contribution from the wife of The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, in its fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The donation was to buy medicines and hospital equipment for Covid-19 ward, said a statement from the Sarawak Astana.

“Toh Puan Raghad was deeply touched and grateful for all the hard work of frontline staff especially those in hospitals and health clinics as well as all those who are constantly striving to carry out their responsibilities and efforts involving prevention, detection and treatment, in addition to sacrificing time and energy and being professional in the fight against Covid-19,” said the statement.

She is hopeful that the outbreak would be controlled and eliminated in the near future.

Toh Puan Raghad also hoped that the people of Sarawak would continue to remain calm and work together to control the spread of the disease by following the instructions and recommendations of the Health Ministry throughout the movement control order from March 18 to 31.

Kuching had recorded the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in East Malaysia at 30 as of noon Saturday.

In other parts of Sarawak, Miri recorded eight positive cases, followed by Betong (seven), Limbang (five), Sarikei (four), Bintulu (four), Mukah (two), Serian (two), Samarahan (two), Simunjan (one), Lawas (one) and Sibu (one), bringing the total number of positive cases for Sarawak to 67. To date, there has been three deaths linked to the infection in the state.

As part of its measures to curb the infection the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) had ordered all supermarkets, coffee shops, private clinics, restaurants, 24-hour convenience stores and petrol stations in the state to only operate from 7am - 7pm daily.