Sabah govt instructs business operators to sanitise amenities

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has ordered all premises and service providers to sanitise their public amenities effective today.

Such facilities include ATM machines, elevators, and button nozzles among others.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a statement, said business owners offering self-service facilities including banks, hotels, and gas stations were responsible to ensure customers were protected from the Covid-19 infection.

The decision was made during the state Covid-19 Command Centre meeting, he added.

Safar also said Sabah government had gazetted three new temporary Covid-19 quarantine centres in the state.

The centres are in Masjid Jamek, Kota Belud; Plasma MPOB, Lahad Datu; and Felda Resident Sahabat, Lahad Datu.

Safar said the new designated quarantine centres were to ease any congestion at existing centres.

“The state government has also decided to limit domestic flights and all passengers are required to undergo screenings by the Health Ministry staff at airports.”

The affected flights are KK-Tawau-KK; KK-Sandakan-KK; KK-Lahad Datu-KK; and KK-Sandakan-Tawau-KK.

Malaysia-Indonesia border travel, he said, would also be banned except those using jetties that were allowed to operate to transport essential goods on boats with smaller number of crew.

The border travel restriction will affect Sebatik-Tawau-Sebatik; Serudong-Simanggaris-Serudong; and Bantul Labang-Pagalungan-Bantul Labang.

keywords: Sabah, coronavirus, Covid-19, Safar Untong, quarantine, domestic flights, sanitise