33 million PPEs ready for distribution, says Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 33 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed to Health Ministry facilities within this week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the PPE supply, secured by the ministry, can accommodate the usage in all its health facilities.

“In addition, the government has also received donations in form of PPE from various parties.

“A total of three million PPE units are being distributed to health facilities as needed, and the ministry would like to express our sincere thanks to all for their contribution,” he said during a press conference today.

Earlier, videos of medical staff making PPE from plastic bags, dustbin liners and cling wrap went viral on social media.

This was due to inadequate PPE supply at the Health Ministry facilities.

Dr Noor Hisham said the issue right now is on the re-distribution of the PPE.

“We got the stocks now but the issue is re-distribution because fast-moving hospitals such as Sungai Buloh Hospital, their utilisation is very high.

“I don’t think there is an issue because we have ample stocks of face masks and PPE,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the ministry will ensure enough PPE at all health facilities through coordination of supply with the state health departments.

“The ministry has always given priority to the safety aspects of its members.” he said.