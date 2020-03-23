Two Covid-19 victims eligible for Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: Two out of the 11 deaths linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country are eligible for Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefits.

This makes families of the third victim, aged 57, and the seventh victim, aged 58, eligible to receive aid Socso Invalidity Scheme.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said family members of both the victims were eligible to receive funeral and monthly survivor's pension.

“So far, we have identified the third deceased patient of Covid-19 infection, a former employee of Sabah Port Sdn Bhd who met the eligibility requirements of Socso Invalidity Scheme.

"The 58-year-old’s body was buried in Tawau, Sabah at about 10pm on March 20.

“The seventh victim to die of Covid-19, who was a 57-year-old man who passed away at Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 21, was also found to be eligible for Socso benefits under the same scheme,” he said in a statement here today.

"Socso managed to get in touch with the victim's family members but they are not ready to share detailed information, just yet.

"However based on our initial findings, we now know that the deceased left a widow and children who are over the age of 21.

“I have also directed Socso to review the status of the rest of the deceased and see whether their families could also be eligible for Socso benefit.

"We want to make it easier the families and the dependents.” he said.

He added that the same process would be considered for Covid-19 related deaths in the near future.