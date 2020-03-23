Pahang announces incentives for those hard hit by MCO

KUANTAN: Pahang has introduced a slew of initiatives to help people in the state to cushion the blow of Covid-19 outbreak and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government will disburse the one-off payment of RM150 to 17,935 qualified recipients, starting tomorrow (March 24).

"The state government has set aside RM3.5 million for the special cash assistance. Individuals who suffered loss of income due to MCO will also receive rice, flour, sugar and other grocery items worth RM50 each.

"The special cash assistance will be handled by the district officer, and local authorities in each district will distribute the aid to the homes of those affected.

"Recipients are not required no be present at any government office for the aid," he said, adding that those who received the aid should adhere to the MCO and continue to remain at home.

Wan Rosdy, in the statement said, 2,453 Low Cost Public Housing Project (PAKR) and affordable housing project homeowners throughout Pahang will also enjoy a 50 per cent rental discount next month (April).

Meanwhile, he said to reduce the burden on hawkers and petty traders who are affected by the 14-day ruling, the state government will offer a 50 per cent discount next month for the stall rental and other facilities offered by the local authorities.

"This includes pasar tani (farmers' market), pasar malam, pasar pagi and car boot sale permit fees. The initiative will benefit 6,238 hawkers and petty traders with the local authorities shouldering the cost totaling RM1.2 million," he said.

Wan Rosdy said a special allocation of RM252,000 would be disbursed to all 42 state assemblymen in Pahang to help them to directly help their constituents who were affected by Covid-19.

He said as promised, the state government would also expedite the payment of the general assistance scheme for April to be paid by March 27, to 2,895 recipients through the state Social Welfare Department and several other social welfare payments involving 26,806 individuals with a cost of RM8.9 million, which would be done to recipients on the same day.

Wan Rosdy said to show appreciation to the members of the security forces and staffs at the operations room who were involved in enforcing the MCO, the state government will set aside RM765,800 for catering expenses.

He said the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council's (Muip) have also have special allocations for the asnaf (eligible recipients of tithe).

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said to date, 56 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Pahang and the figures kept increasing daily.

He said the state government has launched the Pahang Covid-19 Fund and hopes government-linked companies (GLC), private firms especially those operating in Pahang and generous individuals will contribute to the fund.