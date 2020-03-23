Covid-19: KTMB suspends interstate, intercity train services

KUALA LUMPUR: KTMB is suspending temporarily its interstate and intercity train services following the latest development involving the Covid-19 outbreak.

The suspension will take effect from tomorrow until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 31.

“Only two ETS (Electric Train Service) and two intercity services would be operational daily, compared to eight such services previously,” said KTMB chief executive officer Datuk Ir Kamarulzaman Zainal in a statement today.

He said the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran, Ekspres Selatan and the Tebrau Shuttle services will be suspended until the end of the MCO period.

“The KTM Komuter services meanwhile would be reduced to 49 services daily in the Klang Valley and Northern sector”, he said.

Also affected is the Skypark Link services which links the Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station with the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, which sees its services reduced to four from its previous eight.

“The services of the several train services needs to be continued by taking into account of specific needs.

“This includes the transport of medical materials and food as well as the movement of various essential services personnel who are involved in the enforcement of Movement Control Order at this moment,” he said.

Menwhile, Kamarulzaman said passengers can also make travel date changes or cancel tickets at KTM station counters or through the www.ktmb.com.my website.