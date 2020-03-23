Health Ministry: All tabligh attendees must undergo Covid-19 test

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is seeking to screen all tabligh attendees, even if they are not showing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry will work with the police to track down all the attendees of the event that was held from Feb 27 to March 1 at Sri Petaling mosque.

“We have agreed today that tests would be carried out even if they are showing no symptoms.

“Those found positive will be admitted to the hospital, while those found negative; we will follow with another treatment,” he said during daily press conference on the updates of Covid-19.

He said a total of 6,700 samples were taken so far, and from the total 940 were found positive.

“From 1,518 positive cases of Covid-19, 62 per cent were from tabligh cluster,” he said.

It was reported earlier that some 16,000 participants attended the event, however a committee member of the gathering later clarified that only 12,500 people attended the event.