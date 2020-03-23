Malaysia will ride out the economic storm, says I-Berhad chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is going through challenging times but there is optimism among corporates that the country will ride out the economic storm.

When the Covid-19 pandemic blows over, positive sentiment will be renewed, said I-Berhad chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong.

"We will overcome this. People will turn more optimistic. They will be less afraid and will be more confident to invest again," said Lim after donating RM1 million to the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund.

Lim handed over the cheque to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at his office in Putrajaya recently.

The fund, which is managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), was launched recently to help those directly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It covers those placed under 14-day home surveillance as well as Covid-19 patients being treated at hospitals.

Lim said I-Berhad recognises its social responsibility to work hand in hand and support the government’s initiatives.

“In these unprecedented and challenging times, we commend the government’s tireless efforts in handling this current situation, and are also looking into various initiatives for the welfare of the nation.

"All businesses have been affected and ours also have not been spared.

"Plans had to be deferred, some cancelled events, but all that pales in comparison to the difficulties that our fellow Malaysians are currently facing, or will be facing in the days and weeks to come.

"We brace ourselves to overcome adversity but also prepare for the opportunities and to be ready when good times return." said Lim.