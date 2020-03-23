Covid-19: Thailand closes 9 border checkpoints to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Thai government has closed nine border checkpoints to Malaysia until further notice to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Malaysian Customs Department said in a statement that the Thai Ambassador to Malaysia, Narong Sasitorn has notified the matter to the South-East Asian division secretary at the Foreign Ministry today.

"All nine Thai-Malaysian checkpoints via land and sea have been closed and the border closure is also implemented at all Thai border checkpoints with Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

"During the closure period, all Thai nationals and foreigners are barred from entering or exiting Thailand via land or sea," the Customs department added.

Thai nationals and Malaysians are only allowed to return to their respective countries by air.

Meanwhile, only one land or sea checkpoints in each designated territory bordering Malaysia will be opened for the transporting of goods across Thai borders.

Other stringent rules included allowing only one Malaysian driver in each heavy vehicle on land while only five crew members are allowed in a boat to transport goods by sea.

However, the drivers and boat crews will only be allowed to enter after the mandatory health screening at the border. -- Bernama