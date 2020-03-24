Three in family killed, two injured in house fire

TAIPING: A mother and her two children were killed while her husband and another child suffered severe burns when their house at Kampung Sungai Relong here caught fire early today.

The deceased have been identified as Jasmaniza Man, 35; Mohd Anaz Rizki Mohd Khairul, 4; and Nur Aulia Medina Mohd Khairul, 3.

The injured victims have been identified as Mohd Khairul Ismail, 38; and son, Muhammad Afiq Aryan Mohd Khairul, 6.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they received a distress call on the incident at 1.20am.

"Upon arriving at the site, the rescuers found that the house was 70 per cent ablaze, and there were five victims in the house.

"A father suffered severe burns on his back while his son suffered burns on his hand. Three others, including the mother, another son and a daughter were killed in the fire," he said.

He added that all the injured victims and deceased were taken to the Taiping Hospital for further treatment and post-mortem.

"The cause of the fire is still being investigated and the operation ended at 4.40am," he said.