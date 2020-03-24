One positive Covid-19 case at DRB-Hicom's subsidiary in Melaka

KUALA LUMPUR: DRB-HICOM Bhd has confirmed that an employee at its subsidiary, Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) in Batu Berendam, Melaka has been tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, it said the tracing of his movements revealed that he contracted the virus after attending the wedding of his cousin in Putrajaya on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

On March 18, he was informed that the bride and groom, as well as another cousin, were diagnosed positive with the virus.

The employee was then tested at Hospital Melaka and after being initially cleared in the first test, he was retested and the result confirmed him to be positive for Covid-19, said DRB-HICOM, adding that the second test confirmed his immediate family members (wife and two children) were negative for the virus.

He is now under the care of a medical facility and contact tracking for the said employee is now underway, including his colleagues and family members. His workplace has been cordoned off and CTRM and the authorities will commence disinfection procedures in due course.

DRB-HICOM also wishes to provide updates on the first reported case of positive Covid-19 in the group reported on March 18.

The employee based in Pekan, Pahang is improving in health and the latest test results indicate her to be clear of the virus. However, as per health protocol, she is required to be re-tested before being declared as free from the virus, it added. – BERNAMA