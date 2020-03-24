Sabah records surge in Covid-19 cases, receives face masks for frontliners

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 169 positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 87 of them related to the Sri Petaling mosque's tabligh gathering.

The state health department noted 14 out of 26 districts recorded positive coronavirus cases with Tawau being the highest (48) followed by Lahad Datu (34) and Kota Kinabalu (24).

State health director Datuk Christina Rundi said 76 cases had contact with the 87 tabligh cases, while others were non-related.

"For Sabah, 12 quarantine centres have been opened to separate those infected and suspected persons. Eight of the centres are in Kota Kinabalu, Ranau, Beaufort, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Tawau and Tuaran districts.

"The state health department has also implemented home quarantine monitoring orders since March 12.

"Based on the monitoring, three close contacts in Papar district were found to have not complied with the order," she said, adding that action will be taken against the individuals.

Rundi also stressed that the department did not ask for public donations for the purpose of purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE) for hospital use.

The purchase of such equipment has been carried out by the department and awaiting stock delivery.

"If there are agencies, associations, or individuals who wish to donate, we advise them to liaise with the state health department first," she said, adding that they have identified two agencies –the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Visitors Board and OSIMAL Foundation.

She said this in reference to a viral text message, appealing to the public to make donations to assist hospitals that are running out of PPE.

Meanwhile, state Health and People's Welfare Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said his ministry made a special arrangement with the federal Ministry of Health (MOH) for face masks.

He said they received 5,000 boxes of face masks last Saturday, while 5,000 boxes will be delivered sometime this week.

"These are not donations. They are purchased with funds from the State Disaster Management Committee. The face masks are for frontliners.

"Meanwhile, we are arranging with MOH for delivery of the PPE donated by China and allocation of funds from the RM500 million allocated to MOH by the federal government," he said.