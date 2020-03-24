59 state reps to get RM20k to help those affected by MCO

IPOH: All 59 state assemblymen will receive special allocations of RM20,000 each tomorrow to help those affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the RM1.18 million special allocation was contributed by private and corporate bodies to ease the burden of the people.

"The state Financial Department is processing the allocation. Everyone will get the same amount to be used for people who are in need during this difficult time," he said during a special interview with PerakFM today.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal added that as to date, the state government Disaster Fund has collected RM800,000 from various bodies including the private sector.

"The contribution will be used to assist our frontliners such as doctors, nurses, policemen, the Civil Defence Force, Rela and others who have been working around the clock.

"Besides that, there is also a company who will distribute one million gloves to the Perak Health Department today and tomorrow," he added.

When asked on the compliance of the MCO among the people in the state, Ahmad Faizal said there was improvement since the directive was enforced by the government on Mac 18.

"MCO is a drastic move made by the government as a measure to contain the virus. Praise to Allah, majority of the people now abide by the MCO, compared to the first three days.

"However, there are some who take social distancing lightly especially at public areas and wet markets, but the police, army, local authorities and Rela are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

As of 12pm yesterday, Perak recorded 81 positive Covid-19 cases.