Covid-19: Plus defers RFID implementation

PETALING JAYA: Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) has postponed the launch of its RFID payment system on its highways, which was planned for April 1.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the safety and health of Plus employees and highway customers are of paramount importance, it said.

Hence, Plus will halt all testing and progressive work on the system during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“At Plus, we believe the MCO is an important move to protect the health, safety and well-being of not just our employees, but all Malaysians from the threat of Covid-19.

“Based on this principle, we have decided to defer the launch of the RFID payment system on PLUS and LPT2 highways to a new date,” said Plus managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

He said all work to fully complete RFID readiness on Plus-operated highways will resume once the government’s MCO ends.

Upon completion, all 83 Plus and 10 LPT2 (East Coast) Closed System toll plazas will be equipped with RFID facilities.