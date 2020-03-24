Detailed SOP for areas considered Covid-19 red zones

PUTRAJAYA: The government will come out with a more ‘detailed’ standard operating procedure (SOP) for locations categorised as high-risk or Covid-19 red zones, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“The Health Ministry has identified a number of locations considered as high-risk areas.

“With regards to the SOP, it is being discussed by the National Security Council with the Health Ministry, police, the Armed Forces and agencies involved in the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We will come out with a more detailed SOP for areas considered Covid-19 high risk or red zones,” Ismail, who is also the Defence Minister, told reporters here today.

He said there were several matters which needed to be ironed out before the government could come out with the SOP which was going to be used by health frontliners as well as security and enforcement agencies involved in the enforcement of the MCO.

“For example, Gombak was one of the locations mentioned by the Health Ministry (as a Covid-19 red zone).

“According to the Gombak member of parliament (Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is also one of the four senior ministers), areas in Selayang and Hulu Langat also fall under the parliamentary constituency.

“We need to know the exact location of areas considered high-risk so we can focus and deploy the necessary manpower to ensure compliance of the MCO,” he said.

More to come