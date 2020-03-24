Sabah stimulus package to be announced tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will announce its emergency stimulus package to combat the Covid-19 impact after a state cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today said it would be more of a rakyat-centric stimulus package to ensure the welfare of Sabahans is taken care off in these tough times.

“I will spell out the packages tomorrow. We have a 3.9 million population in Sabah and we have to look at areas that are really in need of help. It is important that we take care of those who are very vulnerable.

“At the moment, I have informed all elected representatives regardless of the political parties they represent (to assist) in providing food and necessities (to the people). Even in my area (Semporna), there is food supply in the form of flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and canned food.

“In our effort to combat the spread of Covid-19, we must ensure there is food security. We don’t just want to control them (people’s movement) and later find that they do not have enough food,” he told reporters after chairing the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre meeting here.

On the supply of face masks, Shafie said the state government would distribute the personal protection equipment to frontliners such as those in the enforcement, healthcare and education units.

He noted the state government has also taken several new measures to avoid a further coronavirus outbreak by temporarily shutting down mills or factory operations at plantations in Kinabatangan and Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu.

He said there have been six positive Covid-19 cases involving workers at these two areas, stressing the state government has also instructed collection of oil palm fruits be stopped to reduce interaction among plantation workers.

The state government has also temporarily barred barter trade activity involving ‘kumpits’ (traditional wooden barter boats) from the Philippines and Indonesia, as well as vessels from Hong Kong.

Shafie also noted the relevant authorities were working hard to trace those feared to have contracted coronavirus, especially individuals who participated in the tabligh gathering in Sulawesi and Thailand.