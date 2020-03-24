Etiqa contributes RM1 million to ease impending ventilator shortage in hospitals battling Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Insurance and takaful business company Etiqa is contributing RM1 million for the purchase of ventilators through Mercy Malaysia to ease the impending shortage faced by designated hospitals tasked with responding to Covid-19 cases around the country.

The company will also contribute an additional RM1 million to Mercy Malaysia’s Pandemic Fund to support strategic preparedness and response plan to the virus.

This initiative will also help ensure all communities are well prepared, especially those with the weakest health systems, in addition to supporting the country’s formal health system through the Health Ministry, as well as the Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC).

Etiqa’s four entities, Etiqa General Insurance Berhad, Etiqa General Takaful Berhad, Etiqa Life Insurance Berhad and Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad have rallied together to make this possible.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance & Takaful Kamaludin Ahmad said as the largest insurance and takaful provider in Malaysia, they felt that it is their duty to help the country battle Covid-19.

“While the current situation is worrying, we sincerely hope that our contribution to Mercy Malaysia will mean that no patient will have to be denied lifesaving care due to ventilator shortage.”

“During this difficult time. I would like to also call on everyone in this country to do their part in ensuring that the virus does not spread further. There’s no greater call for solidarity than now in fighting Covid-19,” he said.