28 detained for not following MCO orders from police

PUTRAJAYA: As of today, a total 28 people have been arrested for failing to adhere to instructions from the police since the Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 outbreak came into force.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 695 police reports had been lodged against people who failed to comply with the two-week directive.

A total 46 investigation papers had been opened since the MCO was announced.

“As I said previously, police may change their approach when enforcing the MCO. Instead of giving advice, the police can take action against errant people found obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties during the enforcement of the MCO.

“Please adhere to the directives issued by the government because we want to protect you and your family (from being infected by Covid-19). It is unnecessary for police to make arrests should all people comply with the MCO,” he told reporters here today.

On a related matter, Ismail said six people had been prosecuted for spreading and sharing fake news.

He also said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission was investigating 85 cases related to the spreading and sharing of fake news.

“Please stop spreading or sharing fake news or the MCMC will take action against you,” he said.

