Viral message on tahfiz students contracting Covid-19 is fake news

KEPALA BATAS: Police have dismissed a viral message on social media claiming that nine tahfiz school students were tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The message showed the nine students, clad in green hospital clothes and wearing face masks, boarding a lorry while being monitored by Health Department personnel.

The incident was said to have happened at Pekan Darat here.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the message circulated was fake.

“We have checked with the Health Department... the students are Cambodians and they have not been tested positive for Covid-19.

“They have gone through the first round of tests and have been told to be quarantined,” he said in a statement today.

The students are now quarantined at a centre in the Seberang Perai Selatan district.

“We urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he said.