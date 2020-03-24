Police urge Selayang wholesale market to limit operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have urged Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang to limit its trading hours to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

It was reported that there was still much activity and movement particularly involving foreign workers at the major wholesale market even during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim urged the local authority to coordinate the matter with the management of the wholesale market.

“There are 440 stalls here and each (stall) has five workers, which altogether means there are more than 2,000 people (at one time),” he said after conducting a survey at the market today.

He said the figure was too high as it still excluded the number of shoppers.

“For now, the police have set up two road blocks at this area since March 19 to enforce movement control on foreign and local workers here.”

Mazlan said personnel from the state police Criminal Investigation Department, Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) were roped in to monitor the area.

The police would also tell people who are there without specific reason to return to their respective homes.

A total of 138 officers and police personnel were tasked to monitor the wholesale market area daily.