Authorities identify 12 MCO non-compliance hotspot locations nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve areas nationwide have been identified as hotspots where Malaysians fail to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said to further enhance the effectiveness of MCO, drones had been deployed to the targeted areas.

He said the drones would monitor the movement at the targeted areas and at the same time make public announcements to urge the rakyat to remain at home.

The public announcement would be made in three languages - Malay, Mandarin and Tamil, he said.

“The drones would be sent to areas with errant groups which disobey the order to stay home. We are not able to use it nationwide, only at targeted areas. Some of the drones belong to the government and some are sponsored by the private sector.

“This is to monitor the movement of the public and at the same time as a deterrent measure as it can fly to areas where the enforcement teams are not able to reach. We want to make sure the MCO compliance rate remains high,” he said at the Brickfields district police headquarters here today.

Affendi urged the people to adhere to the order and stay home, adding that the MCO was the only way to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“MCO has to achieve its objective, that’s the only way to contain the spread of Covid-19 because it is highly contagious. Let’s stay home and fight the virus together.

“We need to do this (MCO) seriously to curb the spread of Covid-19. We need to react fast. We do not want what is happening in the European countries to happen here. Some countries there have broken down, nothing much can be done, hence, we need to act now and act hard,” he said.

He also stressed that the presence of the army at the roadblocks was for the benefit of all Malaysians.

“Some have criticised the presence of the army and accused us of abusing our power, I think that’s unfair. Our presence is to safeguard the people. We cannot let anyone jeopardise MCO. If one slips through, the whole community will be infected.

“The rakyat is not our enemy. We are there to monitor. Our enemy is the virus,” he stressed.