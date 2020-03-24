Police and army to help in crowd control at banks

PUTRAJAYA: The government may deploy police and army at banks nationwide to manage crowds at the respective premises.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a Press conference today that the government was expecting crowding at banks by people withdrawing salaries in the coming days.

“Within a few more days, civil servants and employees in the private sector are expected to receive their monthly salary. The government is also considering to deploy reinforcement to assist banks in managing the crowd at the respective premises.

Ismail also called on banks to help in maintaining order in line with the movement control order.

“We are seeking the assistance of banks, auxiliary policemen and security guards at the premises to ensure social distancing during banking transaction.

“They can do so by deciding the number of people who can enter the premises at one time (for example).”