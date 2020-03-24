Sabah Umno to contribute RM1 million worth of essential supplies

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno will donate RM1 million worth of essential supplies to assist those hard hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former state Umno liaison committee chief Tan Sri Musa Aman, in a statement, said he had discussed the matter with state Umno liason chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who will oversee the distribution of supplies via the state party secretariat.

“Staple food, household and protective medical items such as masks and sanitizers will be distributed to those in need regardless of race, religion and political affiliation.

“Sabah Umno’s machinery is in place to facilitate the distribution of such assistance to those badly affected by Covid-19,” he said today.

The Sungai Sibuga assemblyman said these were unprecedented and challenging times whereby many have had their monthly wages reduced and local businesses were severely affected due to the impact of the coronavirus spread.

The former chief minister also advised the people to abide by the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) despite it affecting the rakyat’s livelihood.

“Managing Covid-19 effectively is a matter of life and death. We must not only adhere to the MCO, we should work together to ensure its success in an effort to flatten the infection curve.

“While the RM1 million (donation) may seem small to some, it is my hope that the assistance will lessen the burden on those struggling and in desperate need for food staples such as rice, cooking oil and gas.

“We will also be discussing with other parties such as Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on pooling our respective resources to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the people of Sabah.

“During these challenging times, every little bit helps. We should put aside politics and come together to lend a helping hand to those who desperately need it,” said Musa.