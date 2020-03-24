Contributions to frontliners must meet Health Ministry's specs

SHAH ALAM: Equipment, medical items and food meant for the frontliners handling the Covid-19 cases must be in good condition and followed certain criteria.

Pharmaniaga Berhad managing director Datuk Farshila Emran said contributors must ensure that the items they sent met the approved specification for Health Ministry's use.

“I appreciate and am thankful to all the contributors, but the contribution to the frontliners has to follow certain specifications. For example, the personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators... even the face masks must be the 3-ply type because the 1 ply or 2 ply types are not suitable.

“As for food, I advise the public not to provide ready-to-eat or wet food such as rice because we don't know when they (the frontliners) are going to take a break.

“Because you don’t know their eating schedule, there's a possibility that the meal could turn stale or spoiled,” she said.

She said this after a ceremony which saw medical supply contribution by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian to Heath Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min at Pharmaniaga Berhad here, today.

Also present was China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd Managing Director Bai Yinzhan.

Farshila said Pharmaniaga is joining forces with several government-linked companies (GLCs) under the GLC Disaster Relief Network (GDRN) led by Yayasan Hasanah, the foundation arm of Khazanah Nasional.

"Yayasan Hasanah coordinates all contributions, while Pharmaniaga manages the logistics and procurement of equipment in accordance with the specifications and requirements of MoH which closely monitors the entire operation," he said.

She said those who would like to contribute could contact Yayasan Hasanah directly.

On the contribution received from the Chinese Embassy, she said Pharmaniaga would make the delivery as coordinated by the MoH.