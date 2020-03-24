All premises must adhere to social distancing rules, says KL mayor

KUALA LUMPUR: All licencees, employees, customers and suppliers who wish to enter supermarkets, sundry shops, restaurants and public markets must adhere to the one-metre social distancing rules until March 31.

Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said shop owners, operators or traders are responsible for controlling the number of visitors in their premises to ensure that the social distancing measures are observed during that period.

In a directive issued today, he said all licencees, employees, customers and suppliers are also encouraged to wear face masks as well as to provide and use hand sanitisers.

“As such, the earlier directive No 1/2020 dated March 22, which had made it compulsory for the public to wear masks when entering the premises has been voided.

“Enforcement actions under the Local Government Act 1976 will be taken against operators of supermarkets, sundry shops, restaurants and public or private markets who fail to comply with the directive,” he added. - Bernama